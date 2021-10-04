Eastland metal manufacturer helping alleviate workload of short-handed contractors

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After being in business for 8 years, Eastland’s Bartee Metals have acquired a new building and new equipment.

The Eastland-based metal manufacturer has acquired a form roller, a machine that takes large rolls of sheet metal and presses them into panels that can be used for barns or roofing.

Owner Marcus Bartee said the company uses 10,000-pound rolls of metal and produces about 3,500 linear feet of paneling a day with the form roller.

The building industry saw a spike in business during the pandemic, as many wanted to finish home projects.

The likes of metals and lumber saw drastic price fluctuations throughout as supplies became limited, but the materials weren’t the only things in short supply.

Contractors saw their schedules get booked out, and are now facing the consequences with shorter staffs.

Bartee Metals is using their form roller to alleviate some of the pressures of having a supply shortage, but as more becomes readily available, they are having a surplus.

Even that isn’t enough, though.

Bartee Metals is in the midst of building their new facility and has had trouble finding contractors to help out their own business.

We spoke to three local contractors about their struggles during the shortage, and they said that they have had to turn away new jobs to finish old projects, as well as desperately needing more hands to help.