Eastland Middle School student asking for sock donations for birthday

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB) – An Eastland Middle School student is already working to make a difference in her community with a special birthday wish. She’s asking the community to donate socks hoping to help kids in need.

iPads, toys, and electronics are just a few gift requests expected for middle school kids, but not for seventh grader Brooklyn Bailey.

“A kid at school didn’t have socks and she said she just forgets them and everyday she wasn’t wearing socks,” Bailey said.

Instead of searching for herself, she’s looking for what the community needs this birthday. She’s asking family and friends to donate a pair or two.

“We have gotten like more than 50 so far and we’re getting 50 more coming,” Brooklyn said.

“We were shocked because that’s all she wanted,” Brooklyn’s mother Rhoda Bailey said.

She’s also teaming up with Eastland County Helping Others, or E.C.H.O. to put donation boxes at business after business.

“When she brought it to us all of us were touched and wanted to help and support her,” E.C.H.O. Board Member Rene’e Stephens said.

Brooklyn is challenging the community to pitch in to make sure no child goes with out socks this year.

“It makes me feel good that we are already accomplishing something,” Bailey said.

She’s proving you’re never too young to make a difference.

Brooklyn is asking for all sizes of socks and if they have some left over after delivering to schools, want to donate them to nursing homes as well.

Here is a list of all drop off or donation locations:

Eastland locations:

Farmers and Merchants Banks

Meghann’s Market

Bryan’s Auto

Docs Drugstore

Heffs Burgers

Cisco:

Precision Tire and Auto

Gorman:

Gorman Police Department

Rising Star:

Hardwick Nursery

Ranger:

Shoppin’ Basket

Prosperity Bank in Gorman and Cisco and 2 Grands Cafe in Eastland also have donation buckets for those who don’t have time to shop.