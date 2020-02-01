Eastland PD seize over $60k in drugs during traffic stop

EASTLAND, Texas (Press Release) – At approximately 2:45 am on Saturday, February 1st, Eastland Police Department Sgt. Scot McDade observed a white Dodge pickup go through a stop sign without even slowing down. Sgt. McDade initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered during the stop that the driver also had a suspended driver’s license and had 2 previous convictions for Driving While License Invalid.

At this point Sgt. McDade informed the driver identified as Lashondrick Richardson 29, of Synder that he was being placed under arrest for driving while license invalid.

During an inventory of the pickup Sgt. McDade found a usable amount of marijuana located by one of the cup holders. Sgt. McDade then conducted a complete search of the vehicle and during that search discovered a large amount of marijuana located in a backpack in the back seat. The marijuana weighed approximately 9 oz. with an estimated street value of $25,200. Also discovered in the backpack was a large bag containing approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $35,000.

Lashondrick Richardson was booked into the Eastland County Jail where he is charged with the following:

Driving While License Suspended with previous convictions

Possession of Marijuana>4 oz. <5 lbs.

Manufacture/Deliver CS PG 1 >400 grams.