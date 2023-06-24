The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland Police Department has sent out a press release regarding a social media scam of an explicit image of a juvenile that has been sent around the internet.

Police said that allegations of rape and murder being made against the juvenile in the scam are false. The department is investigating this incident and the person who sent these messages is under investigation for multiple felony offenses, including the distribution of child pornography. Police said this is a criminal trying to scam a juvenile.

Police ask that parents speak to their children about the dangers of the internet and let them know there are a lot of people trying to harm and/or scam others on the internet.

The image was sent through Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat and if you receive it, contact the Eastland Police Department at (254) 629-1700.