Eastland restaurant steps up to help feed local students

EASTLAND, Texas (KRBC) – Most restaurants and businesses owners give out cards to students for things like straight A’s or attendance, but the Eastland Taco Casa is stepping up with a new way to give back.

“It struck me. It was out of the ordinary. We love to reward the kids. We are in that kind of environment where we try to do what is best for children but this was a step beyond that and empowered our teachers and administrator to take care of these kids after 4 o’clock,” said Jason Cochran, Superintendent Eastland ISD.

60% of Eastland ISD students receive free meals and the owners of Taco Casa want to make sure those kids are fed after the school day ends.

“We have cards that we can give out to kids who are less fortunate or reward the kids that are good,” said R.B. Shield, Co-Owner Taco Casa Eastland.

Although they opened less than a year ago, Shield says the inspiration for this project started at a young age.

“I grew up in Saginaw Texas with a Taco Casa and they did the same thing and all the people we grew up with, we love Taco Casa and this is why,” said Shield.

Teachers and administrators will be given cards to distribute throughout the year. They can give them to students who might not get a meal outside of school or a student who goes above and beyond.

“They support values like character, integrity, honesty and where we raise our kids and this just reinforces that. Not only is it the communities values but you can see the businesses are taking ownership as well,” said Cochran.

They also are giving out two $1,000 scholarships, a Taco Casa scholarship and a Maverick Travel Center scholarship.