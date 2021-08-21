Eastland Walmart closed for cleaning amid COVID-19 increase

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Walmart on 1410 E Main St Dr. in Eastland, Texas, is closing temporarily to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

According to a press release issued Saturday afternoon, the organization closed its doors Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and will be reopening on Monday, Aug 23 at 6 a.m.

The closure was part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store added that they will continue conducting associate health assessments, and requiring all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

“Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus for doing so and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine,” said Lauren Willis, Walmart’s Global Communications Director.

You can find the official statement in the text below: