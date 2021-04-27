AERIAL VIDEO: Eastland home destroyed in overnight fire

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in Eastland was completely destroyed by a fire overnight.

Dove Aerial Services got footage of the fire on the 800 block of West Commerce Street around 1:30 a.m., showing fire fighters attacking outside as the home burned to the ground.



The Eastland Fire Department says the home burned for four hours and was so involved when their crew arrived at the scene, an interior attack was impossible. However, they were able to contain the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby homes and other structures.

No one was injured in this fire, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.

