AERIAL VIDEO: Eastland home destroyed in overnight fire

Eastland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in Eastland was completely destroyed by a fire overnight.

Dove Aerial Services got footage of the fire on the 800 block of West Commerce Street around 1:30 a.m., showing fire fighters attacking outside as the home burned to the ground.

The Eastland Fire Department says the home burned for four hours and was so involved when their crew arrived at the scene, an interior attack was impossible. However, they were able to contain the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby homes and other structures.

No one was injured in this fire, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories