Chain-reaction crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 others on I-20 in Eastland County

Eastland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed and three others seriously injured during a chain-reaction crash on I-20 in Eastland County Wednesday night.

Juan Rene Sanchez-Sorola, 27, of Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate just east of Eastland around 9:00 p.m.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Sanchez-Sorola was driving an 18-wheeler that was struck during a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

Sanchez-Sorola’s 18-wheeler impacted a pickup truck that ran into another big rig that was rolled over on the highway after hitting a car.

The driver of the other big rig and the pickup truck were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, as well as a passenger in the pickup.

The driver of the car hit by the other big rig sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional details are released. Check back for the latest information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News