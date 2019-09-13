Chain-reaction crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 others on I-20 in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed and three others seriously injured during a chain-reaction crash on I-20 in Eastland County Wednesday night.

Juan Rene Sanchez-Sorola, 27, of Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate just east of Eastland around 9:00 p.m.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Sanchez-Sorola was driving an 18-wheeler that was struck during a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

Sanchez-Sorola’s 18-wheeler impacted a pickup truck that ran into another big rig that was rolled over on the highway after hitting a car.

The driver of the other big rig and the pickup truck were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, as well as a passenger in the pickup.

The driver of the car hit by the other big rig sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional details are released. Check back for the latest information.