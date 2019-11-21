Dogs killed in Eastland house fire

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least two dogs were killed during a house fire in Eastland Thursday morning.

The fire began at a home near the intersection of W. Moss Street and N Walnut Street just before noon.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC they believe no one was home during the fire, but the family pets, at least two dogs, were trapped inside.

Firefighters performed life-saving efforts on the animals, including mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but unfortunately, they did not survive.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and it’s also unknown if anyone was injured.

BigCountryHomepage is working to get additional information. Check back for the latest updates.

Latest Posts: