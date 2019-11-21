DPS: Suspect opens fire at trooper during police chase in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -A suspect has been arrested after opening fire at a state trooper during a police chase in Eastland County Thursday morning.

Yahel Eliyah McDaniel, 27, of Cisco, was arrested after the chase ended in a crash with another DPS trooper near the intersection of N. Seaman Street and W. Moss Street in Eastland just after 10:30 a.m.

Troopers attempted to stop McDaniel while he was traveling down Hwy 6, but instead of complying, he led law enforcement on a pursuit, firing multiple shoots out the window of the stolen plumbing truck he was driving.

Gorman police told KTAB and KRBC McDaniel was being questioned in reference to a burglary prior to the pursuit.

A female was arrested, but McDaniel fled on foot then attempted to steal a vehicle, but the owner was able to fight him off.

He then took the plumbing truck he used during the chase.

It’s unknown what charges he will be facing.

