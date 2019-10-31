Eastland 5th graders witness custodian become U.S. citizen

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty Eastland ISD 5th graders took a field trip to show support for their custodian as he became a U.S. citizen.

The students traveled to Plano Thursday to witness Enrique Avelar get his citizenship.

A social media post reveals the students, “witnessed as he took the Oath of Allegiance and received his naturalization certificate.”

The school district is proud of Enrique as they congratulate him on his journey.

