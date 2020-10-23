Eastland issues city-wide boil water notice

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland has issued a city-wide boil water notice due to emergency repairs to a storage tank.

City of Eastland officials released the following information regarding the repairs and subsequent boil water notice, which will be in effect beginning Sunday:

The City of Eastland Water Department will drain the elevated water storage tank at the City Park for emergency repairs on Saturday, October 24. Residents in the area should not be alarmed if they should see a large amount of water flowing from the area. There also could be a fluctuation in water pressure in areas of the town. There will be no need to reduce water usage during this time period.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE will be put into effect at 8 A.M. on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020 and remain in effect until such time our water quality samples can be analyzed and approved.

Restaurants, hospital, nursing homes, schools, dialysis and other facilities which use potable drinking water for food preparation, drink distribution, ice machines and other uses should plan for alternative means such as bottled drinks, bagged ice, and other water options available during the boiled water period. The boiled water notice should remain in effect until mid-day on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the earliest. City staff will notify the public as the situation changes.

For questions on these or other City matters please stop by Eastland City Hall, 113 E Commerce St. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. excluding holidays. Or you may call during business hours at 254-629-8321.