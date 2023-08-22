EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland is limiting watering under Stage 2 drought restrictions.

As of Tuesday, August 22, residents can only water outside on specific days, determined by their address. The following schedule will be in place until further notice:

Odd numbered residential addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays, even numbered residential addresses can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and all industrial, commercial, and government offices can water on Mondays and Fridays.

Watering on all allowed days must take place between the times of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

No cemetery watering is allowed under the Stage 2 restrictions.

Repeat violations are subject to citations.

More information on Eastland’s Drought Contingency Plan can be found on their website.