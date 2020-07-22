Eastland man arrested for arson in connection to 100-acre grass fire

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland man has been arrested for a grass fire that burned 100 acres over the weekend.

Jason Dobbs, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with Arson in connection to the fire, which ignited behind Walmart off CR 436 Saturday.

A press release from the Eastland Police Department reveals Dobbs was seen jumping a fence and running away from the fire.

The fire burned 100 acres before it was extinguished, and after an initial investigation, the cause was determined to be arson.

Dobbs remains held in jail on a $150,000 bond.

