Abilene, Texas (KTAB//KRBC)- The city of Eastland will be closing its pool.

According to a city press release, Eastland’s pool will be closing at the end of the week.

“Due to the loss of several lifeguards to early school activities the Eastland Pool will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 9.” said the release. “We appreciate all who visited the pool this year and look forward to the 2020 season.”

The city of Eastland will be hosting a “$1 hotdogs for the last day!” event on Friday.