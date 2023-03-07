Daniel Aldridge has been arrested after a series of chases.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County fugitive has finally been captured after leading law enforcement on a motorcycle chase then lying about a medical condition at the hospital so he could escape.

Daniel Aldridge was booked into the Eastland County Jail for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and numerous warrants after he was taken into custody for a 2nd time.

The Cisco Police Department says Aldridge’s crime spree began when he led officers on a long, highspeed chase on his motorcycle Saturday that ended when he crashed into a business in downtown Cisco.

Police say Aldridge then fled on foot and was caught after a brief chase, then was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, where hospital officials determined he was faking an injury from the crash.

While Cisco police were in route to get Aldridge from the hospital, he escaped and fled on foot once again, ending when he was arrested near Hardin-Simmons.

A Cisco police officer was injured during the initial foot chase with Aldridge but he is recovering and is expected to return to work soon.

No further information has been released.