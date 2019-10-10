VIDEO: Pipeline, truck catch fire at gas plant in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pipeline and truck caught fire at a gas plant in Eastland County Thursday morning.

The fire happened off CR 101 and CR 339 when some workers cut into a pipeline on the property.

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office says the pipeline caught fire then subsequently ignited workers’ truck.

No injuries were reported, and although several large oil tankers were threatened, fire fighters were able to contain the flames before any major damage was done.

Dove Aerial got drone footage of the fire as it was fully involved.

