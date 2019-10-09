WATCH: 10-year-old Eastland Maverick’s passionate pep talk leads team to victory

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 10-year-old member of the Eastland Mavericks youth football team gave a pep talk so passionate, it’s gone viral on social media.

Lane Bridges led his team to victory 6-0 over the Cisco Loboes by giving an inspirational speech that reminded them to, “show the Cisco Loboes how to be a Maverick.”

And how does one be a Maverick exactly? According to Lane, be yourself, but also. . .

Have Passion

Be Determined

Be This Team

The video of Lane’s pep talk was posted on social media by his coach Chase Richardson and has received nearly 1 million views.

This kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs! pic.twitter.com/R3ICyqMcvM — Chase Richardson (@coach_crich) October 8, 2019

Coach Richardson says, “this kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs!”

Thursday afternoon, Lane will speak to the Cisco Loboes Varsity team with hopes of leading them to victory as well.

