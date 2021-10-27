Easy-going and friendly, 16-year-old Andrew looking for his forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Andrew is a quiet and reserved teen who enjoys playing video games, spending time with his loved ones, and soaking up the outdoors. When given the opportunity, Andrew enjoys camping, hiking, and fishing.

Andrew can be shy when you first meet him but will open up quickly as he learns to trust and gains confidence in someone. Andrew is a bright teen and makes good grades in school. On occasion, Andrew benefits from receiving support services for coping and understanding losses he has suffered.

Andrew describes himself as easy-going, laid back, and friendly. Andrew is excited for what his future holds for him.

Desired Family Profile

Andrew will do well with a family who is laid back, easy-going, and understanding. He will thrive with a family who is able to support him academically and emotionally.

Andrew needs a family who will give him alone time when he needs it, but is also encourage him to come out of his shell when he is reluctant to try new things or have new experiences.

Andrew would like to live in a home with only a few other children, if any. It is important for Andrew to stay in contact with his sister and cousin and needs a family who will understand this. Andrew describes himself as open to adoption and excited to meet his new family.

About Me

I am quiet, but I am ready to be a part of a family.

To inquire about Andrew, please contact Beverly Hutchins at askus@2ingage.org