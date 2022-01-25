ECCA VFD building new fire station, community center

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Elm Creek Citizens Association Volunteer Fire Department (ECCA VFD) is hosting their 20th Annual Wild Bunch Bonanza fundraiser on Saturday, January 29.

For the past 20 years, the ECCA VFD has used the bonanza as their primary fundraising campaign each year, setting aside all of the proceeds for major projects like repairing or replacing a fire engine.

However, if you drive by the ECCA station today, you’ll notice a large, empty plot of land directly behind the main station. That is the future sight of a brand new fire station and community center, completely funded by the proceeds of the bonanza.

“I like to emphasize the community center side of it because we’re lacking it so bad,” ECCA Fire Chief Gary Young said after a deep sigh. “This will give everybody a good opportunity to meet their neighbors they haven’t met and pull together as far as the community goes.”

Young grew up just down the road from the ECCA fire station, and said as a kid, only five kids rode the bus from Tuscola to Lawn. It just so happened to be Young and his four cousins.

As he grew older, though, he saw his community and surrounding communities grow exponentially. Now, with major growth in towns like Potosi, Buffalo Gap, Lawn and Tuscola, many are moving closer and closer their way.

The ECCA Fire Department has been saving money for the past eight years to develop the new fire station and community center, and Young said it was in need of an upgrade.

“We’ve been saving every penny we can get our hands on and dedicated them to this project, knowing it’s a big step and a very bold step,” Young said.

He said the space they have now is too small for their fire engines and they needed the extra space to fit a new engine, replacing one they own from 1980.

The project in its entirety costs roughly $800,000, and the ECCA Fire Department is only $150,000 short right now, using only funds from the bonanzas to cover the cost.

“We’re not going into debt, we’re paying it off as we go,” Young said. “It takes a lot of people, a lot of patience and a lot of people supporting the community.”

Young said the wait has been worth it because the new fire station will be the hub of the area, creating more community involvement and interaction that they have dreamed of.

“It’s not about ‘this fire department,’ it’s our fire department, area wide, it’s community,” Young said. “This community has always been there in fires, floods and everyone pulls together. This is what we’re trying to grow and keep the community growing and working together.”

The ECCA Volunteer Fire Department’s Mild Bunch Bonanza will be on January 29. A limited amount of tickets are still available, and more information can be found on the ECCA Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.