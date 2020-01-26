ECCA Volunteer FD hosts annual fundraiser, hoping to start the construction of their new fire station

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ECCA Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual ECCA Bonanza fundraiser. Though this is the 18th year they’ve put on this fundraiser, this one is in hopes they raise enough money to start the construction of their new fire station.

“We have the best cooks that we think that you can find. we’re sure grateful for them. we couldn’t do it without them,” said the ECCA Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gray Young.

“Hopefully if this is a good event, if this is a good turnout then we can actually pull the trigger on it and get started on it start roofing and pluming get the pad poured and so on and so forth,” said Jordy King, a volunteer firefighter himself.