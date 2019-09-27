Ector Co. Sheriff searching for possible serial shooter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/CNN) — Police in Texas are looking for a possible serial shooter firing at broken-down vehicles.

Two people were shot in four separate incidents this week.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says at least one person died.

In the other cases, the shooter only struck the vehicles.

The latest incident happened Thursday night.

“Since Tuesday, we have had some shootings. We cannot confirm it’s the same shooter, but we’ve had four shootings and the descriptions of the vehicle have all been similar, but the shooter descriptions have been very, very different,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says.

Investigators say the suspect is driving a white pickup, possibly a four door.