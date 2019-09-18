A chilling back to school PSA from Sandy Hook Promise gets released on school shootings.

A powerful… heart-stopping p-s-a is shedding light on school shootings.
The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country and this new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children–
Hopefully leading to an end to deadly school shootings.
The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.
26 people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at sandy hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 20-12.
Learn more about the organization hoping to prevent future tragedies at
- Report: Deadly global pandemic could kill up to 80M
- Study: Most young kids shouldn’t drink plant-based milk
- 911 dispatcher told woman stranded in water to ‘shut up’ shortly before she drowned
- 2-year-old from New Mexico is 42nd hot car death of 2019
- Dept. of Energy says #StormArea51 attendees need to have right directions