Abilene elementary teacher becomes 15,000th graduate of WGU Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – When Taylor Moreno completed her M.S. of Curriculum and Instruction from WGU Texas in May, it marked a major milestone for her and a major achievement for WGU Texas as the 15,000th conferred degree.

Moreno,of Abilene, will teach first grade in the fall in the same school district where she attended through high school. She says she came to the school as a student teacher seven years ago, “fell in love with the students, staff,and community,and never left.”

With her M.S. Curriculum and Instruction degree program complete, Moreno’s future goals are to become an instructional coordinator for the district.

“I’ve had so many amazing colleagues that helped me grow as an educator and I want to assist and serve other educators and students at the campus level,” she said.

WGU Texas Chancellor Steven Johnson and Regional Director Linda Battles honored her achievement during a video chat in recognition of her accomplishments and for helping to mark the university milestone.

“It is so great to recognize our 15,000th graduate and celebrate this milestone with Taylor.” Chancellor Johnson said. “She epitomizes what we see at WGU Texas every day—students who are improving their lives,and the lives of the people in their communities.”

“We appreciate teachers for their dedication to education and inspiring future generations and are proud to have played a role in Taylor’s educational journey,” said Director Battles.“We look forward to seeing her grow professionally as she takes on new challenges.”

As WGU Texas celebrates its ninth anniversary, annual enrollment has grown from 2,100 students in 2011 to more than 13,000 in the Lone Star State. By offering affordable,high quality, competency-based online education that is accessible for non-traditional students, WGU Texas has helped increase the state’s educational attainment rate and address critical workforce needs in high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business, and education.

Last year, it awarded more than $1 million in scholarships. 15,208 have been awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees.“That’s 15,208 graduates whose lives have been transformed by the awesome power of education,” said Johnson.“My favorite thing about WGU Texas is the flexibility it allowed me as a student,” Moreno added. “As a working mom, you already wear so many hats and I was able to maintain balance in my life while earning a degree.”

