Abilene ISD allowing remote learning students to return to in-person instruction

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene ISD is offering students who began the school year in remote learning mode to return to in-person instruction beginning next week.

If parents would like to get their child / children back on campus for instruction, they can do so beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8. If the parent picked up one or more Chromebooks to use for remote learning, they must return the device when they bring their student(s) to their assigned campus to begin in-person learning.

“We see the AISD’s role as the partner of parents in the education of their children,” AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said, “and if the parent needs to make a change in the education of their children, we are going to be supportive of that.”

The school district will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday before beginning the third week of instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

