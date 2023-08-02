ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD announced, Wednesday, that it would serve free meals to students throughout the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

In a press release, Abilene ISD said it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) via the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the upcoming school year.

During this time, all Abilene ISD schools will be expected to serve breakfast and lunch at no charge. Likewise, this will do away with applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

AISD wrote, “This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.”