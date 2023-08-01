ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has announced the dates for the ‘Meet the Teacher’ and ‘Open House’ events at all of their elementary, middle, and high school campuses.
Just check the list below to see when your student can attend. Many campuses have multiple sessions that group students by the first letter of their last names.
2023-2024 Open House and Meet the Teacher Information
Early Childhood
|Campus
|Event
|Date Time
|Long Early Learning Center
|Finalize Enrollment/Meet the Teacher
|August 14 8:30am-1:45pm – Cafeteria
8:30 – ABC
9:15 – DEF
10:00 – GHI
10:45 – JKL
11:30 – MNOP
12:15 – QRS
1:00 – TUV
1:45 – WXYZ
Elementary Schools
|Campus
|Event
|Date Time
|Alcorta Elementary
|KG Meet the Teacher
Grades 1-5 Meet the Teacher
|Aug. 11
5:30-6:30pm
Aug. 14
A-L 5:00-5:45pm
M-Z 5:45-6:30pm
|Austin Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
4:30-6:00pm
|Bassetti Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
A – M 4:30 – 5:00
N – Z 5:15 – 5:45
|Bonham Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:00-6:00 pm
|Bowie Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:00pm – 5:45 pm (Last name A-L)
5:45pm – 6:30 pm (Last name M-Z)
|Dyess Elementary
|KG Playground PlaydateMeet the Teacher
|August 11
8:00 AM- 9:00 AM
August 14
5:00-7:00pm
|Martinez Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:30-6:30pm
|Ortiz Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:00-5:30 pm Kindergarten Only
5:30-6:30 pm 1st-5th grade
|Purcell Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
A-L 5:00-5:45
M-Z 5:45-6:30
|Stafford Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:15 – 6:45
|Taylor Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:00 pm – 5:45 pm (Last name beginning w/ A-L)
5:45 pm – 6:30 pm (Last name beginning w/ M-Z)
|Thomas Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
4:30-6:00 pm
|Ward Elementary
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
4:00-5:30 pm
A-H @ 4:00 – 4:30
I-P @ 4:30 – 5:00
Q-Z @ 5:00 – 5:30
Middle Schools
|Campus
|Event
|Date Time
|Clack Middle School
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:00pm-7:30pm
|Craig Middle School
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:30pm-7:00pm
|Madison Middle School
|Meet the Teacher
|August 15
6:00-7:30pm
|Mann Middle School
|Meet the Teacher
|August 14
5:30 -7:00 pm
High Schools
|Campus
|Event
|Date Time
|ATEMS / The LIFT Center
|ATEMS New Student Orientation
LIFT/ATEMS Open House
|August 10th
5:30pm-6:30pm
September 12th
5:30pm-6:30pm
|Abilene High School
|New Student Orientation
Open House
|August 11
6:00 pm-7:00 pm
September 12
6:00 pm-7:00 pm
|Cooper High School
|Freshman Orientation
Open House
|August 12
9:00am-12:00pm
September 11
6:00pm-7:00pm
|DAEP
|Open House
|September 8
6:30pm
|Holland Medical High School
|Open House
|September 12
6:45-7:30pm