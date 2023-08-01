ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has announced the dates for the ‘Meet the Teacher’ and ‘Open House’ events at all of their elementary, middle, and high school campuses.

Just check the list below to see when your student can attend. Many campuses have multiple sessions that group students by the first letter of their last names.

2023-2024 Open House and Meet the Teacher Information

Early Childhood

Campus Event Date Time Long Early Learning Center Finalize Enrollment/Meet the Teacher August 14 8:30am-1:45pm – Cafeteria

8:30 – ABC

9:15 – DEF

10:00 – GHI

10:45 – JKL

11:30 – MNOP

12:15 – QRS

1:00 – TUV

1:45 – WXYZ

Elementary Schools

Campus Event Date Time Alcorta Elementary KG Meet the Teacher



Grades 1-5 Meet the Teacher Aug. 11

5:30-6:30pm



Aug. 14

A-L 5:00-5:45pm

M-Z 5:45-6:30pm Austin Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

4:30-6:00pm Bassetti Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

A – M 4:30 – 5:00

N – Z 5:15 – 5:45 Bonham Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:00-6:00 pm Bowie Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:00pm – 5:45 pm (Last name A-L)

5:45pm – 6:30 pm (Last name M-Z) Dyess Elementary KG Playground PlaydateMeet the Teacher August 11

8:00 AM- 9:00 AM

August 14

5:00-7:00pm Martinez Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:30-6:30pm Ortiz Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:00-5:30 pm Kindergarten Only

5:30-6:30 pm 1st-5th grade Purcell Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

A-L 5:00-5:45

M-Z 5:45-6:30 Stafford Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:15 – 6:45 Taylor Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

5:00 pm – 5:45 pm (Last name beginning w/ A-L)

5:45 pm – 6:30 pm (Last name beginning w/ M-Z) Thomas Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

4:30-6:00 pm Ward Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14

4:00-5:30 pm

A-H @ 4:00 – 4:30

I-P @ 4:30 – 5:00

Q-Z @ 5:00 – 5:30

Middle Schools

Campus Event Date Time Clack Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14

5:00pm-7:30pm Craig Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14

5:30pm-7:00pm Madison Middle School Meet the Teacher August 15

6:00-7:30pm Mann Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14

5:30 -7:00 pm

High Schools