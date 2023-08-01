ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has announced the dates for the ‘Meet the Teacher’ and ‘Open House’ events at all of their elementary, middle, and high school campuses.

Just check the list below to see when your student can attend. Many campuses have multiple sessions that group students by the first letter of their last names.

2023-2024 Open House and Meet the Teacher Information 

Early Childhood 

Campus Event Date Time
Long Early Learning Center Finalize Enrollment/Meet the Teacher August 14 8:30am-1:45pm – Cafeteria
8:30 – ABC
9:15 – DEF
10:00 – GHI
10:45 – JKL
11:30 – MNOP
12:15 – QRS
1:00 – TUV
1:45 – WXYZ

Elementary Schools

Campus Event Date Time
Alcorta Elementary KG Meet the Teacher 

Grades 1-5 Meet the Teacher 		Aug. 11
5:30-6:30pm 

Aug. 14
A-L 5:00-5:45pm 
M-Z 5:45-6:30pm 
Austin ElementaryMeet the TeacherAugust 14
4:30-6:00pm
Bassetti Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14 
A – M 4:30 – 5:00                    
N – Z  5:15 – 5:45
Bonham Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14
5:00-6:00 pm
Bowie Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14 
5:00pm – 5:45 pm (Last name A-L)        
5:45pm – 6:30 pm (Last name M-Z)
Dyess Elementary KG Playground PlaydateMeet the Teacher August 11
8:00 AM- 9:00 AM
August 14
5:00-7:00pm
Martinez Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14
5:30-6:30pm
Ortiz Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14
5:00-5:30 pm Kindergarten Only                   
5:30-6:30 pm 1st-5th grade
Purcell Elementary Meet the TeacherAugust 14 
A-L 5:00-5:45
M-Z 5:45-6:30
Stafford ElementaryMeet the Teacher August 14
5:15 – 6:45
Taylor Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14 
5:00 pm – 5:45 pm (Last name beginning w/ A-L) 
5:45 pm – 6:30 pm (Last name beginning w/ M-Z)
Thomas Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14 
4:30-6:00 pm
Ward Elementary Meet the Teacher August 14
4:00-5:30 pm 
A-H @ 4:00 – 4:30   
I-P   @ 4:30 – 5:00  
Q-Z  @ 5:00 – 5:30

Middle Schools 

Campus Event Date Time
Clack Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14
5:00pm-7:30pm
Craig Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14
5:30pm-7:00pm
Madison Middle School Meet the Teacher August 15
6:00-7:30pm
Mann Middle School Meet the Teacher August 14 
5:30 -7:00 pm

High Schools

Campus Event Date Time
ATEMS / The LIFT Center ATEMS New Student Orientation

LIFT/ATEMS Open House 		August 10th            
5:30pm-6:30pm

September 12th     
5:30pm-6:30pm 
Abilene High School New Student Orientation 


Open House		August 11 
6:00 pm-7:00 pm 

September 12 
6:00 pm-7:00 pm
Cooper High School Freshman Orientation 

Open House		August 12 
9:00am-12:00pm 

September 11 
6:00pm-7:00pm
DAEP Open House September 8
6:30pm
Holland Medical High School Open House September 12
6:45-7:30pm