ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week.

The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening.

Students and staff were not injured when the bus hit the cow. The driver was able to maintain control and another AISD school bus came and picked the team up to take them back to Abilene.

“We are thankful for the vigilance of our staff members and the police officers who responded to help ensure the safety of our students,” AISD officials explain.

No further information has been released.