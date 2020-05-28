Abilene ISD circulates survey to gauge concerns about returning to school in August

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Abilene ISD is conducting a survey to gauge employee, parent and community concerns about the return to face-to-face instruction in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The survey — which is live now and can be accessed through Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m. — can be found at www.abileneisd.org/survey and targets AISD employees, parents of AISD students, AISD employee/ parent combination and the community at large.

The survey will gauge the comfort level of employees to go back to work in the midst of the pandemic, as well as that of parents to send their children back to schools. The community piece will give a chance to those in Abilene to offer suggestions on ways to make the schools safer for students and staff alike.



After the survey is completed, all recommendations will be studied by a stakeholder committee and refined into a set of actions to be taken by the district prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. The district is asking that the survey link be shared across Abilene through social media accounts on both Twitter and Facebook.

Latest Posts: