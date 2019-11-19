Abilene ISD describes policy for notifying parents of school threats

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD evaluates each school threat before deciding when or if parents will be notified.

During a press conference Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. David Young discussed three recent threats against AISD schools and broke down how communication was handled in each situation.

Several weeks ago, a threat was made against Craig Middle School, but Dr. Young says parents weren’t notified because the students involved were immediately identified, and the investigation was complete in a very short time frame. District officials felt that notifying parents after the fact would have incited more panic, so they decided to not disclose what happened.

Cooper High School received a similar threat Monday. A rumor of violence on campus began to circulate on social media Sunday night, and by the time school began in the morning, a team of nearly 10 police officers had investigated and determined there was no actual threat. The district was going to not disclose anything about this threat either, but as the day progressed, rumors of a shooting on campus grew rampant on social media, so AISD released a statement to set the record straight.

A threat made against Abilene High School Tuesday was treated a bit differently. Parents were notified about the threat that morning after an initial investigation indicated the campus was safe. At first, there were some questions because a student overheard the threat Tuesday morning, so the district decided communication was necessary. Secondary communication was sent out at the completion of the police investigation, which found no evidence of legitimate danger at the school.

Abilene Police Lieutenant Mike Perry also spoke at the press conference, saying law enforcement takes threats like these very seriously, even if they are unsubstantiated.

Each time a threat is made, it is investigated to the fullest extent, and APD is willing to arrest anyone involved if necessary.

There is a police officer stationed at each middle and high school campus within Abilene ISD, and they service the elementary schools as well.

Anyone who gets word of a potential threat should contact police to make a report immediately, so they can begin investigating.

