ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is investigating a “possible inappropriate verbal interaction” after learning a middle school teacher may have called a student the “n word” earlier this week.

The incident happened in a science classroom at Mann Middle School Wednesday.

Shalonda Williams, the mother of the 7th grade student involved, told KTAB and KRBC she received a call from the principal at 4:30 p.m. after school had let out, informing her of what happened.

Williams says the principal told her a fellow student in her daughter’s class had reported the teacher had called her daughter the “n word” in front of everyone.

School officials confirm there is now an investigation underway, releasing the following statement on what they’re calling a “possible inappropriate verbal interaction”:

“As soon as AISD learned of a possible inappropriate verbal interaction between a student and a teacher in one of our classrooms, we immediately began investigating the situation and contacted the student’s parent. We are working with all parties involved to ensure that everyone has a clear understanding of what occurred. Given the confidentiality requirements of this ongoing investigation, we will continue to work directly with the parent and student to address their concerns.”

During a interview with KTAB and KRBC, Williams confirmed her daughter has not been back at school since the incident, saying it’s “. . .embarrassing. It’s belittling. It’s cruel,” especially happening during Black History Month.

She also says she doesn’t understand why the teacher is still allowed on campus, despite the active investigation.

BigCountryHomepage.com is withholding the identity of the teacher involved because no criminal charges have been filed.

Check back for any additional information on this investigation.