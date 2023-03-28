ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting next week, eager parents can register their students for Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood programs for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents and guardians can register their children Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 at the Abilene Convention Center, which is located at 1100 North 6th Street – just across from Day Nursery of Abilene’s Cedar Street Center. Registration will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood programs:
- Early Head Start – birth to three years old
- Head Start – 3-year-olds (third birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)
- Head Start – 4-year-olds (fourth birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)
- Pre-Kindergarten – 4-year-olds (fourth birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)
How a child can be eligible for early childhood programs:
- Receives SNAP
- Has an IDEA-diagnosed (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) disability
- Qualifies as a homeless student
- Is or has been in a CPS conservatorship (three & 4-year-olds)
- Is a limited English speaker for Pre-K
- Is a military dependent (4-year-olds only)
Outlined in a release from Abilene ISD, “Parents must attend registration in person to determine qualifications. Only parents or legal guardians can register a child. If the person registering is not listed on the child’s birth certificate, he or she must have paperwork stating legal guardianship.”
Parents, be sure to bring the following items to register:
- Child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card
- Proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement)
- Driver’s license, military ID, or photo ID of the parent or guardian registering
- Proof of income for all adults in the household for the past 12 months (check stubs and filed 2022 tax return, all W-2s and 1099s), including child support documents and grant award letters
- Proof of current TANF/ SSI/ SNAP benefits if applicable
- Military document verifying the child is a dependent
The school district said the student does not need to be present to be registered. Another registration block will be held Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.