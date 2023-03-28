ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting next week, eager parents can register their students for Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood programs for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents and guardians can register their children Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 at the Abilene Convention Center, which is located at 1100 North 6th Street – just across from Day Nursery of Abilene’s Cedar Street Center. Registration will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Abilene ISD’s Early Childhood programs:

Early Head Start – birth to three years old

Head Start – 3-year-olds (third birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)

Head Start – 4-year-olds (fourth birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)

Pre-Kindergarten – 4-year-olds (fourth birthday needs to be on or before September 1, 2023)

How a child can be eligible for early childhood programs:

Receives SNAP

Has an IDEA-diagnosed (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) disability

Qualifies as a homeless student

Is or has been in a CPS conservatorship (three & 4-year-olds)

Is a limited English speaker for Pre-K

Is a military dependent (4-year-olds only)

Outlined in a release from Abilene ISD, “Parents must attend registration in person to determine qualifications. Only parents or legal guardians can register a child. If the person registering is not listed on the child’s birth certificate, he or she must have paperwork stating legal guardianship.”

Parents, be sure to bring the following items to register:

Child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card

Proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement)

Driver’s license, military ID, or photo ID of the parent or guardian registering

Proof of income for all adults in the household for the past 12 months (check stubs and filed 2022 tax return, all W-2s and 1099s), including child support documents and grant award letters

Proof of current TANF/ SSI/ SNAP benefits if applicable

Military document verifying the child is a dependent

The school district said the student does not need to be present to be registered. Another registration block will be held Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.