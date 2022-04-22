ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police confirm there are not legitimate threats of violence at Mann Middle School and that a student was found with a toy gun.

APD issued a press release about the incident that reads in part, “after investigating, a student was found to be in possession of a toy gun that has since been confiscated without incident by school staff and the school resource officer.”

Abilene ISD officials told KTAB and KRBC they and the Abilene Police Department have been investigating these rumors since Thursday night, which have become rampant among the Mann MS community Friday after spreading on social media.

Several threats of violence on campus have surfaced but the investigation has found nothing credible.

Out of an abundance of caution, police increased their presence at Mann MS today but classes proceeded as usual and the campus was never placed on lockdown.

Rumors of teachers calling out sick due to threats have also been circulating, but AISD says less than 10 Mann MS teachers called out Friday, and only three of those call outs were made overnight.

Abilene ISD sent the following statement to parents via phone call:

Good afternoon Mann parents and families, this is Blake Fuller with an important message. Campus and district administrators are aware of rapidly spreading social media posts containing false rumors of threats against our campus. These rumors have been fully investigated by both APD and AISD, and I want to assure you that our campus is secure and we have found no credible evidence to substantiate any threat or the presence of a weapon at Mann. Our students and staff are safely proceeding with our normal school day. As a precautionary measure, additional administrative and security personnel will be present for the remainder of the day. Please let us know if you have any questions. Thank you.