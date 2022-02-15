ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a media briefing Monday, Superintendent Dr. David Young gave updates on the current state of his district. The biggest takeaways: attendance across all campuses have greatly improved and $24 million of construction projects are coming to the district.

The superintendent says average attendance had been quite low the last few weeks, some campuses delving to nearly 70 percent, but attendance is now showing more optimistic levels.

“Last week we were over 90 percent every day as a district. 92.8 percent on Monday, 93.4 on Tuesday,” said Dr. Young.

The spring semester has also ushered in change for AISD football teams. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) realigning districts last week, moving Abilene High’s Eagles to District 2 Class 5A Division 1, and the Cooper Cougars to District 2 Class 5A Division 2.

Also taking place last week was the approval of 5 construction projects for the district. Dr. Young says at last week’s school board workshop, it was decided that surplus funds and ESSER funds the district had would be used to create new security vestibules for Cooper High and Alcorta Elementary, build indoor turf facilities for AHS and Cooper, and add onto a warehouse sitting across from the Cooper campus.

The biggest construction project will be crafting a new press box for Shotwell Stadium estimated to cost around $8 million and be complete by football season 2023. Dr. Young says a new press box has been on the district’s wish list for a very long time.

“We were probably talking about a new press box for Shotwell when I was a student in the Abilene Independent School District,” Dr. Young said. “As I said before, the Shotwell fund was created in 2002 by the district and I know one of our board members pointed out that was a topic of discussion then.”