Abilene ISD to continue requiring face masks through end of school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will continue to require face masks for students and staff through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The district announced their decision Friday, saying, “our goal every day in the Abilene ISD is the health and safety of our students and staff, and because that is our priority, we will continue to maintain our current health and safety protocols throughout the rest of the school year. This includes the continued use of face masks for all students and staff.”
Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency released guidance that said schools must continue to require masks unless local school boards decide to change the rules.
Read the full statement from Abilene ISD below:
When the Abilene ISD opened the 2020-21 school year it did so with health and safety guidelines in place that the administration and Board of Trustees – with the advice of local health and medical advisors – believed would keep students and staff as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many school districts across the country have remained closed to in-person learning, the AISD successfully opened schools and has kept them open throughout the year, thanks in part to the safety protocols currently in place – including the wearing of face coverings. Texas Education Agency guidance released Wednesday afternoon said, “Every student, teacher, or staff member shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth.” Our goal every day in the Abilene ISD is the health and safety of our students and staff, and because that is our priority, we will continue to maintain our current health and safety protocols throughout the rest of the school year. This includes the continued use of face masks for all students and staff. As we move through the final weeks of school, we will continually evaluate our procedures to determine if there are additional ways to provide opportunities for our students and staff while continuing to maintain our existing health and safety protocols.