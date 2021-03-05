Abilene ISD to continue requiring face masks through end of school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will continue to require face masks for students and staff through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The district announced their decision Friday, saying, “our goal every day in the Abilene ISD is the health and safety of our students and staff, and because that is our priority, we will continue to maintain our current health and safety protocols throughout the rest of the school year. This includes the continued use of face masks for all students and staff.”

Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency released guidance that said schools must continue to require masks unless local school boards decide to change the rules.

Read the full statement from Abilene ISD below: