ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All students in Abilene ISD will be able to eat for free twice a day this upcoming school year.

Wednesday, Abilene ISD announced that breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students at every campus throughout 2022-23.

The free meals are made possible because Abilene ISD qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision through the United States Department of Agriculture.

“The CEP enables schools to offer meals to children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals,” a press release explains.

AISD is hopeful these free meals will help alleviate some of the burdens for parents and staff this upcoming year while providing students with the nutrition they need to succeed.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Student Nutrition Department at (325)677-1444, extension 8152.