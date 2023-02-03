ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will not have to make up any of the “snow days” used during winter weather this week.

Director of Communications, Dr. Jordan Ziemer, told KTAB and KRBC AISD anticipated having to miss several days of school due to inclement weather because that has been the trend in the past.

District officials allotted for the missed days while planning this year’s calendar, hoping to have the least amount of impact on families.

“This seems to happen more and more now, but it allows us to be sure that when we do have a weather delay in the middle of the school year – we are not impacting parents schedules when he hit the end of the school year,” Dr. Ziemer explains. “We know it’s important for them. They are ready for that Disney world trip. They are ready to have that family time, and we don’t want to interrupt that process either.”

Wylie ISD’s website states they are still assessing the situation and will provide more information as soon as they figure out what their district will do to makeup the missed days.