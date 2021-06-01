Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week

by: Abilene Independent School District

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program will get started Wednesday, June 2, at one site with the other sites set to open next Monday, June 7.

The AISD is offering a free breakfast and free lunch for those 18 and under. To participate, simply find a site near you by checking the list below then simply show, grab a meal and eat right this summer.

The site at Bowie Elementary School (2034 Jeanette St.) will be open June 2-July 1 and July 12-22 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch. This site will be closed Friday-Sunday during the duration that it is serving meals.

The following sites will be open June 7-July 22:

• Cobb Park (2302 State St.), 8- 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11: a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• G.V. Daniels Park (541 North 8th St.), 8-9 a.m. for breakfast, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Rose Park (2601 South 7th St.), 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Sears Park (2250 Ambler Ave.), 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Mockingbird Branch-Public Library (1326 N. Mockingbird Lane), no breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Martinez Elementary School Boys & Girls Club (1301 Clinton St.), 8-9 a.m. for breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Redbud Park playground (2125 South 32nd St.), no breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Cooper High School (3639 Sayles Blvd.), 7-8 a.m. for breakfast; 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. for lunch

• YMCA-Redbud Park (3125 South 32nd St.), 8-9 a.m. for breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

The following sites have alternate open dates:

• Clack Middle School (1610 Corsicana Ave.), open June 7-July 1; closed each Friday. 7:15-8:30 a.m. for breakfast; 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. for lunch

• Johnston Elementary School (3633 North 14th St.), open June 7-July 1; closed each Friday. 7:30-8:30 a.m. for breakfast; 11:3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

• Abilene High School (2800 North 6th St.), open June 7-June 17; closed each Friday. 7-8 a.m. for breakfast; 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. for lunch 

• Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (1101 North 1st St.), site is open June 10 only. No breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch

