ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A little bit of Dolly Parton’s heart has made its way to the Key City. Wednesday morning, the Abilene Public Library commemorated the arrival of Parton’s nonprofit, Imagination Library, which aims to help children’s literacy. Unfortunately, Dolly Parton herself was not in attendance.

While Abilene is known as the Storybook Capital of America, reading is becoming even more accessible to children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program gives children from birth up to five years old free books. By the time an Imagination Library child reaches kindergarten, they could have received 60 books at no cost to their parents.

Wednesday morning at the Abilene Public Library – South Branch, the library announced its partnership with the United Way of Abilene to bring the program to town.

Every child in Taylor County up to five years old is eligible to sign up for the nationwide program. More than 800 have already signed up, and about 80 Taylor County kids have already gotten their first book in the mail.

One mom and Dolly fan BigCountryHomepage.com spoke with, Courtney Jackel, said she was especially excited for the opportunities the program will give to her almost 2-year-old son, Finn.

With the program, Jackel said she hopes kids who aren’t reading at their expected level can have access to new books each month and expand their learning.

“If there’s already books in the home that they can sit down and look through and read at bedtime with their child… Everybody should be able to have access to books. Everybody should be allowed to read,” Jackel added.

Follow this link to learn more and sign your child up to benefit from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.