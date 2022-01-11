Abilene, Wylie ISDs adapting to cafeteria supply shortages

If you walk into the cafeteria at Wylie Early Childhood Center, everything seems normal, but it’s behind the scenes where things are a little different.

Assistant Superintendent of School Operations at Wylie, Craig Bessent, says, “we’ve had an uptick with the new variant, and so we have had some shortages, and we’ve had to make some concessions to that to be able to meet the needs of our students and staff.”

Items like cutlery, such as spoons and forks, are in short supply, so is staff to serve and prep the food, even leading to other employees stepping in during lunch time.

“We use all kinds of staff that we have at our school that can work in certain areas, so they might not have a food handlers certificate but they can run the cash register, they can clean up the cafeteria, and we try to move those personnel around,” Bessent said.

With the Cafeteria staffing shortage at Wylie, things like washing their re-usable trays takes longer. AISD however is facing a different problem with their disposable trays.

AISD Student Nutrition Director, Kandace Grenwelge says, “The compartment trays we’ve had to open and cut the top off and use it for breakfast and the bottom tray for lunch because those are being shortaged quite often.”

Grenwelge says the community is stepping up during this time.

“We can actually use some of our local vendors and one of the vendors that has just supported us extremely well is Mayfield Paper Company, they have worked with us on trays and getting in sporks,” Grenwelge said.

Wylie ISD Food Service Director, Kristi Landeros says they have also had to rely on distributors close by to get supplies, both districts adapting to serve their students.

“Our mission really is to feed the students and we are so excited about the increase in participation but it can become you know, we just really want to reach out to our families in need,” Grenwelge said.