Abilene, Wylie ISDs closed through end of week due to ongoing power issues

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) ­­– Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young and Abilene Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light announced Tuesday afternoon that both school districts will remain closed through the end of this week because of the extreme winter weather event that has gripped the state of Texas. Both school districts are expected to re-open next Monday, Feb. 22.

Dr. Young and Mr. Light have been in consultation with City of Abilene leadership, including Mayor Anthony Williams, City Manager Robert Hanna and others throughout the week in making decisions to close schools Monday and Tuesday. However, given the continued outlook for poor road conditions, the statewide power outage that is affecting thousands in the area – as well as the boil water order the City of Abilene and surrounding communities will be under through at least Friday – Mayor Williams has requested schools remain closed through the end of the week. This closure also includes the cancellation of all remote learning classes through the end of the week in both the AISD and Wylie ISD.

“Joey and I believe the decisions to close schools Monday and Tuesday have been made in the best interests of our respective students and staffs,” Young said. “Both districts want to do our part to help get Abilene back up and running as quickly as possible and it’s our belief – after discussions with city leadership and listening to their requests – that closure through the end of the week is the best decision for our community.

“We know that opening buildings and campuses throughout both districts will take up much-needed power supplies and water resources that we just don’t have right now,” Young said. “Our city leadership – in collaboration with power companies in the area – is working tirelessly to restore those services to our community, and we certainly don’t want to hinder those efforts. Joey and I would ask each of our district communities for patience as we all navigate this unprecedented weather event.”

AEP Texas, the Abilene area electricity provider, is asking residents to conserve energy in an effort to avoid power outages. Here are some tips to reduce electricity use:

• Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

• Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.