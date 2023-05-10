ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISDs are both dealing with an outbreak of rumors on social media of school threats in the area.

Wylie ISD released their statement on the issue Tuesday night, saying that police investigated alleged threats directed toward the Wylie West Junior High campus and determined they were not credible.

School officials are now reminding students and parents that, “threats of this nature are against the District Code of Conduct and can legally be considered a terroristic threat.”

Abilene High School Principal Emme Siburt says that Abilene ISD is also dealing with rumors of threats at multiple AISD campuses, which were investigated and found to be not credible.

Siburt says schools and districts across Texas are dealing with similar threats.

“I want to assure you that our campus is secure and our students and staff are safely proceeding with our normal school day,” Siburt says.

Read the full messages from Abilene and Wylie ISDs below:

Abilene ISD

Good morning Abilene High families, this is Principal Emme Siburt. Campus and district administrators are aware of rapidly spreading social media posts containing rumors of school threats. A thorough investigation by the AISD Safety Team and the Abilene Police Department has determined that there is no active or credible threat against any AISD campus. These posts are also currently circulating in other school communities in Texas, and those individuals who originated the posts have been identified and secured by law enforcement. I want to assure you that our campus is secure and our students and staff are safely proceeding with our normal school day. We take all rumors of threats extremely seriously and will continue to diligently investigate any possible threat to ensure the safety of our schools. If you have any concerns, please call our office. Thank you.

Wylie ISD:



Wylie ISD families,

We would like to address a rumor that is circulating about

a supposed safety threat that was made at Wylie West

Junior High through a student social media account.

Wylie administration and the Abilene Police Department

have taken the proper procedures to thoroughly

investigate and have found that there is no credible threat

to our school and proper disciplinary measures have

been taken.

Wylie ISD is committed to the safety of our students and

we take all rumors of harm to our students seriously. We

understand situations such as this are concerning to

parents, students and the community and we want you to

be aware that the administration at Wylie ISD has

exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper action

required by law to investigate and complete the threat

assessment protocols that our district already has in

place.

Threats of this nature are against the District Code of

Conduct and can legally be considered a terroristic

threat. Please take a moment to discuss this issue with

your child. These types of terroristic threats have no

place in our school or community and there are serious

consequences for making such threats.

A lesson that we try to reinforce with our students is to be

vigilant and to SAY SOMETHING if they SEE or HEAR

something that concerns them. The safety and security of

our students and staff is our top priority and we are fully

committed to work each day to ensure a safe

environment for our campuses.

-Wylie Independent School District