ACU names Anthony Williams as chief diversity officer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams has been appointed to a new role as the Chief Diversity Officer at Abilene Christian University.

ACU appointed Mayor Williams to the role Wednesday. He was selected from a nationwide pool of 34 applicants and is expected to start this new full-time position soon.

Prior to being named Chief Diversity Officer, Mayor Williams served at ACU for 25 years, most recently as an advancement and executive community relations officer, and he’s also been an elected official in Abilene for more than 20 years, most notably severing as mayor for the past 4.



“Anthony’s long history with ACU, his understanding of our community and mission, and his relational skills really stood out to us as we searched for the right person to serve in this position,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, president. “Anthony is a bridge builder, and he’s proven himself as a proactive leader. And, most importantly,he genuinely cares about others.”

Mayor Williams is taking over for Dr. Stephanie Hamm, who was named as temporary Chief Diversity Officer in 2019. She was in the position half-time through Spring 2021 and in June, she returned to her full time teaching job.

In his new role, Mayor Williams will be a part of ACU’s Senior Leadership Team and Diversity Council.

He will also continue to serve as Mayor of Abilene – a role that comes with a salary of only $1 a year.



