ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University (ACU) hosted a series of speakers during its “Holy Sexuality Week” last month, aiming to root around the spiritual aspects of sexuality. However, the event faced criticism from students who felt the focus heavily leaned towards LGBTQ and queer lifestyles, lacking diverse perspectives. Since then, reports of bullying has led a group in support of on-campus inclusion for all to address the university’s president.

ACU freshman Brinkely Zielinski, identifying as a bisexual Christian, told KTAB/KRBC she was ultimately disappointed in the series, stating that the presentations seemed one-sided instead of fostering an expected open dialogue.

“Holy Sexuality Week was framed as a conversation, even though they did not have any opposing views. They had one view that you are supposed to follow,” Zielinski commented.

Speakers at ACU’s Holy Sexuality Week in November ranged from spiritual leaders to self-professed “former homosexuals.” They shared varied opinions, including one which stated “homosexuality is the opposite of holiness.”

In response, a support group named “Wildcats for Inclusion” emerged, revealing concern about potential for an unhealthy or hostile campus environment. Reports of “anti-gay” rhetoric then reportedly circulated on campus after the event, which has raised further alarm.

University President Dr. Phil Schubert reassured the community, affirming a zero-tolerance policy against bullying, “We remain steadfast and completely committed to ensuring that ACU is a safe environment where everyone is accepted.”

Nevertheless, concerns continued among groups like Wildcats for Inclusion (WFI) and ACU alumni.

Paul Anthony, an alumnus and WFI member, explained his worries to KTAB/KRBC that the language used during the event could very well contribute to bullying despite the university’s stance against it.

Anthony echoed faith in the university’s commitment but cautioned that the language used during the event might not deter bullying effectively, “I absolutely take Dr. Schubert at his word that the university… Opposes bullying, and will stand behind people who report being bullied. Our concern is that the language used from the chapel stage at these evening sessions during Holy Sexuality Week do not reduce the likelihood that students will be bullied.”

Wildcats for Inclusion submitted an open letter to President Dr. Schubert, urging improved inclusion for queer-identifying students. The letter includes some statements from current students; one reading in part:

“[During] Holy Sexuality Week, my friends and I felt targeted. I was harassed online by a fellow student, I was called a ‘homo’ and was told to get off ‘our’ campus, which made me feel I didn’t belong at ACU at all. … It was hurtful to feel like an outcast at a place where I’ve been trying so hard to fit in and make new friends. … HSW brought back all those feelings of self-doubt, shame, and separation. In the past, I fought hard to overcome those feelings and was able to form a strong, intimate relationship with Jesus, which has gotten me through some very tough times. However, HSW led me to feel as if I were in an abusive relationship with God, one where I keep getting hurt by other people’s idea of ‘God.’ A God that hates a part of who I am. But like a painful cycle, I keep running back. If that’s the case, I don’t know if I do want to run back.”

This letter garnered support from more than 2,500 ACU faculty, alumni, and students.

ACU’s Board of Trustees plans to convene in January to discuss the university’s “sexual stewardship policy” moving forward, signaling a proactive step to address these concerns.