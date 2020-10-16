ACU receives $1.3M federal student success support grant

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Abilene Christian University has received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal TRIO Programs to fund its Student Support Service Project for a five-year period from Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2025.

The university will receive $261,888 annually to fund the work of the grant, which is designed to provide additional support for low income and first-generation college students and those with disabilities.

“Abilene Christian is a nationally recognized leader in student success, so we are especially pleased to have received the SSS grant again. This funding will help us provide focused support for eligible students as they seek to achieve their goals to persist, succeed and graduate from ACU,” said Dr. Susan Lewis, vice provost.

The SSS Project at ACU will provide participants with comprehensive and consistent educational and support services that will be grounded in evidence-based strategies including academic tutoring, advising and financial literacy training, as well as assistance applying for financial aid programs and graduate school programs.

ACU also is the recipient of three other Federal TRIO Program grants: Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Talent Search, and Upward Bound.

