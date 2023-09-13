ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University (ACU) was named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, for the fourth year in a row and 14th time total.

Out of the Great Colleges to Work For program, its latest survey concluded that ACU belonged on that list.

The annual survey gathers opinions from ‘a random selection’ of administrators, faculty members, and other college staff at institutions from across the US, as according to a press release from ACU. From there, these members are asked to evaluate their employers. Just 72 colleges were recognized this year.

This is ACU’s fourth consecutive year to land the Great Colleges to Work For recognition, fifth year in the last decade, and 14th time overall.

“I appreciate the leadership of my direct supervisor and the senior leadership team. They are thinking about all employees, their work-life balance, and the institution’s mission,” an employee commented.

ACU was also one of 42 colleges to receive Honor Roll achievements in six out of 10 categories:

Job Satisfaction and Support

Professional Development

Mission and Pride

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Faculty and Staff Well-being

“The high quality experience that our students enjoy is a direct result of the commitment, excellence and shared purpose of our faculty and staff. Every day, I am fortunate to see that first-hand,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. “Our board and administration continue to be committed to creating and maintaining a workplace culture that honors and supports employees.”