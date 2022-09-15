ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is reporting their ‘largest-ever’ student body.

5,731 students are enrolled for the 2022-23 fall semester at Abilene Christian University.

All areas of the university, including undergraduate, graduate, on campus, and online studies, have grown.

This is the fifth year in a row that ACU has experienced student-body growth.

“It’s exciting and humbling to welcome our largest-ever student body this year, as more and more

students are attracted to the transformative experience and world-class education offered at ACU,”

said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. “We’re also impressed with the academic strength of these

incoming students. As always, I’m grateful for the hard work and intentionality on the part of our

faculty, staff and administration, who have continued to adapt and excel, particularly over the past

few years. These 5,731 students are here for a reason, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of our

community.”

Contributing to the student body increase is a large enrollment of new students, with 1,024 incoming freshmen that includes 34 valedictorians/salutatorians, 12 National Merit Commended students and five National Merit Finalists.

The University provided the following quick facts about this year’s enrollment: