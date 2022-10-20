ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday.

Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated.

There was only one bullet, and it was turned over to police. The student was not in possession of a firearm or any other items associated with firearms.

School staff says this student also was not threatening anyone.

“Purcell students and staff members are not and were never in danger today, and we are proceeding with our normal school day,” the parent alert states.

No further information has been released.