ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The automotive CTE program at Abilene ISD’s Lift building received a hefty donation of two engines from Ford Motor Company Tuesday morning, presented by Abilene’s Arrow Ford.

“We believe in the partnership between business and education to prepare the next generation of our economy,” said Shanna Kevil, General Manager of Arrow Ford.

Arrow Ford told KTAB/KRBC the dealership had donated a vehicle in the past once before, but Tuesday, two 2.7L eco-boost engines were donated by Ford Motor Company.

“Having these two engines donated to us means a lot really,” Amir Lee, a Lift student, thanked.

Director of The Lift, Jay Ashby, continued off Lee’s gratitude, “We’re just so appreciative of the generosity that… Arrow Ford has provided so much support for our automotive program.”

The donation will add to the program’s level of learning. The students already use Ford’s online education system, according to Kevil. It’s one of the few career technical education schools which have access to it.

In addition to the engines, donations like Ford’s gives students like Lee the opportunity to earn a scholarship and attend an automotive trade school after graduating.

“I’ve had a rough life when I was younger,” explained Lee. “Things weren’t really handed to me, I had to work hard for everything, and it’s really nice to be able to have something that gives me an advantage for my future and helps set me up more.”

Kevil added, “We look forward to working together to inspire the next generation of automotive technicians and helping them achieve their goals.”

Through Abilene ISD’s automotive program at The Lift, Arrow Ford employs two students in the dealership’s ‘quick lane’ department.