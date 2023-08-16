ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you noticed some more traffic or new shoes Wednesday morning, it’s because it’s the first day of school for most of Abilene!

23 of our school districts across the Big Country, including Jim Ned, Wylie, and Abilene ISDs kicked off the 2023-2024 school year Wednesday morning with fresh backpacks, sharp pencils, and charged tablets.

Big Country Homepage’s newsroom has even gotten in the spirit, looking back on their first days of school and celebrating their children as they walk into their new classes:

At Taylor Elementary School in Abilene, construction along East North 10th Street may have made for some confusion for parents and guardians at drop-off, the city said the school was made accessible at the west side of the campus at Judge Ely Boulevard. Guardians dropping off their students were encouraged to allot some extra time and take extra precautions going through school zones.

Another change to Abilene ISDs new school year is the CEP program, which allows students to eat breakfast and lunch on campus for free.

For the most part, Abilene’s new school year seemed to kick off rather seamlessly Wednesday morning. Have a great school year!